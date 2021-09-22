LETTER: Council shortened public comment time

Council shortened comment time with no public input

As a former City Council member, it was a source of pride that unlike the surrounding counties, Fredericksburg allowed constituents to speak for five minutes rather than three during the public hearing portion of council meetings.

Those two extra minutes demonstrated council’s commitment to its constituents and the value it placed on public input.

Due to COVID, remote meetings were implemented and council changed the allotted time to three minutes. This was understandable due to the poor quality of remote meetings and staff having to read the remarks submitted by the public.

But now that we no longer have remote meetings, council retained the three- minute rule with no input or discussion!

Did you know your council took two minutes away from you?

So much for public engagement.

Beatrice Rose Paolucci

Fredericksburg