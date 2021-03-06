LETTER: Council should pass noise ordinance

Council should pass noise ordinance

The recent efforts of Fredericksburg officials to strengthen the city’s noise ordinance downtown is worthy of applause. This is America’s most historic city. Not American Bandstand. There are many more appropriate outdoor venues in the city for live bands.

Some opponents of the ordinance claim they need the live music to draw business to their eateries. This is convoluted logic. How then do we explain those successful restaurants that have no live music?

The selfish interests of entities claiming they will close their businesses and leave Fredericksburg if the noise ordinance revision is passed by the city are quite evident. They claim all the business will go to Washington or Richmond. That sounds more like they are going to take their toys, go home and not play here anymore to me.

Obviously, their interests are solely for their own financial gain and not for the residents of Fredericksburg, or for maintaining the character, charm and civility of our historic downtown.

I hope our City Council will pass the noise ordinance revision without delay.

Anthony Jenkins

Fredericksburg