LETTER: County needs a referendum on pot shops

County needs a voter referendum

on pot shops

Legalized marijuana is coming to the commonwealth courtesy of Gov. Ralph Northam and the Democratic-controlled state legislature.

But before Spotsylvania County gets a piece of the action, will voters get to decide whether to permit retail shops to sell pot locally?

Other provisions of the law, including the establishment of a regulatory and licensing structure for retail marijuana sales, are not expected to take effect until Jan. 1, 2024.

In the interim, Virginia jurisdictions are authorized to ask citizens as early as next November if they’d prefer to opt out of such commercial activity.

There are significant financial considerations for local governments, which will be able to collect a 3 percent tax on all legal marijuana purchases within their respective boundaries. Based on economic data in other states that have embraced legalization over the past decade, that’s potentially a lucrative new revenue stream.

Virginia’s new “weed” legislation doesn’t require localities to hold a referendum; in the absence of such action, retail marijuana sales would be permitted subject to state law and local zoning regulations.