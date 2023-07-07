As a longtime Spotsylvania County resident, retired teacher and education stakeholder, I am greatly concerned. Under the premise of accelerating the hiring process, most of the school board ceded personnel hiring decisions to the superintendent and board chairperson. To me, that premise is deeply flawed.

After submitting my job application, I was contacted by middle school administrators from three different schools by May 27. With 37 years of experience, an active Virginia teaching license with four endorsements — two in special education, and a ranking by Virginia as highly qualified in math and science, I waited for an offer to continue supporting our children’s education. However, since my two in-person interviews and an offer to schedule another, I have heard nothing but crickets.

If the slow response was due to my years of experience, that would be age discrimination; if it were based on physical limitations as a disabled military veteran, that would not only also be discrimination due to disability, but would be a slap in the face of those who served our country in uniform. Since Spotsylvania County is multiracial and multicultural, my ethnic and racial makeup shouldn’t impact the speed of my employment consideration. What, therefore, would prevent rehiring an eminently qualified, retired Spotsylvania County teacher?

I sincerely hope it isn’t due to my public criticism of the superintendent and School Board majority's actions and decisions. Exercising my First Amendment rights should not negatively affect our children’s educational future. The need for licensed teachers, especially in special education, should take precedence.

Therefore, I ask you, how did turning over hiring control to the superintendent and chairperson speed up hiring? Is the education of our children a priority?

Irene Johnson-Loftin

Spotsylvania