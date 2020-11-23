LETTER: County residents already pay dump fee

Spotsy residents already pay dump fee

I find it pretty disingenuous for the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors to say we are going to get free stickers to use the dump when the reality is that every taxpayer who pays personal property tax on a vehicle is already charged a $25 registration fee that historically paid for a county sticker.

The reality is that a $3 increase would have been a 12 percent increase of that fee.

Several years ago, the BOS decided to stop issuing the stickers because they were no longer needed to prove that personal property taxes had been paid. But unlike other jurisdictions such as Fairfax County, which eliminated the fee, Spotsylvania kept the fee—which is included in the June tax bill.

Carl Maurice

Spotsylvania