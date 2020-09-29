LETTER: County's move to hybrid learning is a mistake

County’s move to hybrid learning is a mistake

The Spotsylvania County School Board’s vote to move to hybrid classes is simply paying lip service to the best interests of students. What looks like a slow move back to in-person instruction is really just throwing everything at the wall and seeing what sticks.

This is not to discount the amount of work put in by school administration to try and make this happen. However, a shift now means students, teachers, faculty and families need to change everything they’ve been working on for the first quarter.

In a year that already has so much change, consistency is important. Based on other school systems that have gone back, in-person has led to student and teacher infections, quarantines and shifts back to virtual.

The better choice is to continue distance learning, using the knowledge gained during the first quarter to improve access and connection for students who are struggling.

School presents challenges for students every year. As parents, teachers and administrators, it is our job to identify those challenges and rise to them. The switch to hybrid doesn’t do that. It adds uncertainty and decreases face time with teachers. It will mean larger virtual class sizes and less student/teacher interaction.