LETTER: Court being expanded to 17 judges, not 15

State Appeals Court

would be expanded

to 17 judges, not 15

The Free Lance–Star was right to oppose Democrats’ packing of the Virginia Court of Appeals. [“Court packing is still a bad idea,” Editorial, Feb. 11].

But it’s worse than your editorial suggested. The court is being expanded to 17 judges—not 15.

It’s true that Governor Northam proposed expanding the court from 11 judges to 15. But SB 1261, which later passed the state Senate on “a party-line vote,” increases the court’s size even further to 17 judges.

That means six new progressive judges, because liberal Democrats now control Virginia’s legislature, and the legislature picks judges in Virginia.

Based on the court’s likely caseload, the optimal number of judges on the court is somewhere between 10 and 15.

Expanding it further, to 17 judges, makes no sense, except as a way to make the court an ideologically-driven, progressive body.