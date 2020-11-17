LETTER: Courts will decide winner of 2020 election

Courts will decide winner of this

year’s election

It is over two weeks since the 2020 elections without a certified winner for president. This is due to the steps that were not taken to secure the unprecedented issues that surrounded it.

Although the media is continuing to skew President Trump by minimizing the reports of voter fraud, voting irregularities, etc., these issues are proceeding through the courts, DOJ and involved states.

The seriousness of this goes beyond President Trump and Joe Biden. It involves the constitutional right of Americans to be able to vote in a fair election, one that results in the president they want for their country, free from the influence of those who want to win at any cost.

The voting has ended, but the election results have not been certified. This election will be decided by the courts.

The gravity of the way this election was not protected falls on Congress. When all issues have been resolved honestly and fairly, safeguarding every voter’s right to vote in an honest election should be made and include fines and incarceration when they are breached.

Marion A. Steinbronn

Spotsylvania