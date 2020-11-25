LETTER: COVID-19 is taking its toll on community

COVID pandemic

is taking its toll

on community

In response to “When people look back on 2020, they’ll hear how the pandemic and election were intertwined” [Nov. 17], I think of society as an organism. If something like a pandemic disrupts it, it’s like disrupting the homeostasis of an organism. Society is forced to evolve and restructure around it.

In terms of COVID-19, the disruption is social isolation, and in the most dire leg of the pandemic, forced quarantine. In this way, COVID acts almost as an experiment or simulation into how our current society can function, or evolve, under as limited social interaction as possible.

This can be seen in the restructuring of existing institutions. Businesses that cannot function under quarantine are forced to adjust, and if they cannot, they start to go under. Similarly, our democratic institutions have been forced to restructure, as can be seen in the introduction of voting by mail.

The author of the article himself cites that he “believe[s] that system will be with us from now on.” Our lives have also been restructured socially, and we have adapted to be able to function with as limited social interaction as possible.