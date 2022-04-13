Letter: COVID face shield art

From within the sea, beauty and art

In response to “Face shield is turned into a piece of art” [March 23], Wow! Imagination can turn into great wonders of the sea. This is really an amazing piece of art, and it will remind us about the face shields used during the COVID years.

Yes, it really felt like our normal kind of life was placed in a fish bowl, and that is all we had.

Being held captive and not allowed to go out felt like living in a fish bowl, but it was our way of life. The plastic face shield that was bought at a hardware store and turned into a piece of art by adorning it with clam shells, angel fish, pieces of seaweed and all the seven wonders of the sea captures that feeling well.

All of the art was made from glass that Ms. Tures fired in her kiln. Having her work accepted into the National Museum of American History is a national treasure to never forget.

Ms. Tures has a wonderful creative ability to put her hands and mind to great art.

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford