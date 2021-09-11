LETTER: COVID gummed up world's supply chain

COVID gummed up world’s supply chain

We are being given contradictory economic statistics. Companies cannot find labor, but unemployment has not come down. Many retail prices are up, but our “experts” deem these only transitory.

These contradictions will continue. The issues are simple, but will take a long time to resolve. Meanwhile, we are all impatient for “instant” results.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused giant interruptions to the worldwide economy. The world had a fine-tuned logistical system, one that was carefully balanced between supply and demand. But COVID blew it up.

Worldwide demand has continued to grow, but production has shrunk, so shortages increase.

The world’s supply chain can currently best be described as “constipated.” To see improvement, hundreds of thousands of mutually dependent firms worldwide must first each regain equilibrium.

We have heard of the computer chip shortage, but there are many other shortages equally gumming up the system. Every one of those shortages ultimately must be recovered before we can return to normal.