LETTER: COVID survivors at risk for debilitating disease

COVID survivors at risk for disabling disease

Did you know there are millions of people missing from their everyday lives due to a disease that many are unaware of, for which the medical community often provides incorrect advice, and a disease that lacks proper funding to find treatment and a cure?

This disease is myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME). Through the nonprofit #MEAction, we recognize May 12 as the day of the #MillionsMissing. A day to highlight those with ME and the significant issues facing our community, and also to demand change. Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) is a multi-system disease that causes profound metabolic dysfunction and is accompanied by physical and cognitive limitations. People experience symptoms on a spectrum from severe to mild, but 75 percent of those with the disease are unable to work, and 25 percent are homebound or bedridden.

This is why we say millions are missing from their lives. They are not able to participate in everyday living the way they did prior to contracting this disease.

An estimated 15 million to 30 million people live with ME/CFS worldwide. Nearly 80 percent of those affected reported an infectious onset, whether SARS-CoV-2, MERS, swine flu, Epstein-Barr, cerebral malaria or a bacterial infection, from which they never recovered.