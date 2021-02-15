LETTER: COVID vaccination process was seamless

A big thank you to Mary Washington Hospital staff. We followed the information given in The Free Lance–Star to register for the COVID vaccine. Only three weeks later, we were notified that we could schedule an appointment for the vaccine.

Today, we went, and WOW, are they organized! Following a “Chick-fil-A model,” we were in and out in less than 45 minutes, which included following directions to the three lines for drive-through check-in; waiting in our car to be notified to come in; a second in-person check-in and temperature taken; third check-in with ID; double-checking by doctor/nurse/technician who fills out vaccine card; getting the shot; checking-in for follow-up appointment; and a 10-minute wait for any reactions.