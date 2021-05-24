LETTER: Cremation is an affordable option

Cremation is an affordable option

There have been a lot of articles written about the costs of traditional burials, and not so many about the less traditional (e.g., cremation) burials. Both topics were addressed in Jeanette Cadwallender’s letter published in The Free Lance–Star on April 22.

The letter-writer made helpful and sage points, especially concerning cremation burials, which can be the most affordable and most suitable for a family’s budget.

Preplanning is advisable and prudent regarding a loved one’s death. Usually, family members are the most vulnerable during the initial stages of bereavement. At these times, they may be inclined to spend excessively on funeral costs.

Ms. Cadwallender reminds us that the City Cemetery does offer a place for cremations. Moreover, it’s an ideal location in historic Fredericksburg.

The Fredericksburg City Cemetery is graced with some lovely mature trees, birdsong and offers not only a resting place for loved ones, but another green space in the city where one can meditate and pay homage to their family members, ancestors and friends.