Letter: Crime shouldn't pay

Convicts should pay

The Free Lance–Star editorial “Tough-on-crime stances strike out” talks about the many fees that inmates at the Rappahannock jail are facing or their families pay. Here’s my “stance.”

1. Problem: “25 cent fees per word for emails.” Solution: don’t commit a crime.

2. Problem: “phone calls cost $6 for 15 minutes.” Solution: don’t commit a crime.

3. Problem: “$15 medical copay.” Solution: don’t commit a crime.

4. Problem: “fees for watching movies and ordering food from the commissary.” Solution: don’t commit a crime.

Get the idea? Making life easy, fun, and more enjoyable for criminals just leads to more crime when the deterrents aren’t there. Why not put them all up at the Marriot? Cable TV, Jacuzzis, room service and more amenities. Instead, let’s think of the real victims, the citizens who were robbed, raped, beaten, and killed.

Larry Bickmann

Spotsylvania

