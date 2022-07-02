Letter: Crime shouldn't pay

The Free Lance–Star editorial “Tough-on-crime stances strike out” talks about the many fees that inmates at the Rappahannock jail are facing or their families pay. Here’s my “stance.”

Get the idea? Making life easy, fun, and more enjoyable for criminals just leads to more crime when the deterrents aren’t there. Why not put them all up at the Marriot? Cable TV, Jacuzzis, room service and more amenities. Instead, let’s think of the real victims, the citizens who were robbed, raped, beaten, and killed.