LETTER: Criminal justice reform goes beyond arrests

Criminal justice reform goes

beyond arrests

An arrest creates an adversarial interaction between police and citizens that involves a natural degree of tension, which needs regulation.

However, effective criminal justice reform requires looking at every part of the criminal justice system. In order to effectively change it, we need to look closely at what we’re doing with people who are accused of crimes as they go through the court and prison system, not just at the moment of their arrest.

People who commit crimes are typically people who have not been able to find success within the structure of society. Right now, we are sending people to jails where they are given no opportunity to improve themselves.

Then they are sent back into the community facing greater challenges, including those that led them to commit a crime in the first place. This approach continues a cycle of crime that causes further harm to the community.

