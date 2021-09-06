LETTER: Critical Race Theory is an attack on our culture and values

Critical Race Theory is an attack on our culture and values

Your Aug. 25 commentary piece [“Stop worrying that CRT will corrupt your kids”] is unfortunately untrue and a continuing assault on our country.

Critical Race Theory’s primary thrust is that “everything is racist,” that our country and all its institutions are structurally racist, and that racism is the norm.

Critical Theory (CT), Critical Legal Studies (CLS), Critical Race Theory (CRT), Intersectionality (I), and Social Justice (SJ) are all premised on Marxism. An objective read of the myriad books on those topics (and texts counter to them) clearly show that our culture is their objective target.

Proponents are seeking to change the USA from its founding ideals.

I view CT/CLS/CRT/I/SJ as an attack on our culture when white people are considered oppressors and others are the oppressed. This is class warfare at its worst, seeking to pit one race against another.

If you want to publish opinion pieces, please also publish opposing views so that the reader can objectively determine what is true or false.

Paul Germain

Stafford