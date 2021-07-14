LETTER: Criticism of USPS is unwarranted

Criticism of Postal Service is unwarranted

“Post Office is failing the public” [Letters, July 7] attacked the United States Postal Service, claiming “when [a] package has been shipped by the Post Office, I usually plan on not getting it at all, much less when promised.”

As an online bookseller shipping exclusively by the USPS, I have to disagree with this. I must also point out the “Mail Innovations” shipping method the writer mentions is in fact a hybrid delivery system which mostly relies on UPS until the final step of shipping, when the postal service is used.

The letter writer also makes the blanket statement that “the Post Office has major morale problems,” another claim with which I disagree. I regularly use the post offices in Spotsylvania, Spotsylvania Mall, Locust Grove and Culpeper, and the vast majority of postal workers I’ve encountered have been both pleasant and professional, as are the local delivery people.

As for the writer’s complaint about late or missing parcels, I can show piles of recent receipts tracking deliveries completed ahead of their projected arrival dates.