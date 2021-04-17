LETTER: Critics of Biden's immigration policies ignore the facts

Critics of Biden’s immigration policies ignore facts

“Biden, Cuono are real COVID super-spreaders” [April 11] was the umpteenth letter to your paper that has ranted about Biden’s immigration policies.

Immigration from our southern border has been increasing for years under at least the last four presidents. Despite former President Trump’s seemingly tough stance on immigration, he had the worst record for the number of single adults and families entering the U.S. in 2019, and lagged behind Obama–Biden’s best-year records for the number of deportations: 419,000 to 256,000.

President Biden has NOT opened the border to all immigrants. Only “essential” persons, such as agricultural workers, are allowed into the U.S. at this point.

I don’t understand the obvious warmed-over Trump tantrums of these writers, because immigrants provide cheap labor that is the cornerstone of the Republicans’ sacred capitalistic free-market system that makes them richer.

Since these writers are so fearful that immigrants will infect our country with COVID, I wonder how many will be vaccinated so they won’t spread the virus. Surveys show that half of Americans will not, or are doubtful that they will be vaccinated.