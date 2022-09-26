Letter: Cronyism will not benefit students, schools

Cronyism will not benefit students, schools

As a Spotsylvania County resident and parent of two successful adult children who benefited from K–12 experiences in Spotsylvania County Public Schools, I strongly object to the Virginia Board of Education certifying Mark Taylor for division superintendent.

Taylor’s nomination process has long been suspect. First, the new school board majority abruptly fired Superintendent (Scott) Baker, then it was reluctant to hire consultants for a replacement search. Now they have largely ignored the consultants’ findings and ham-handedly attempted to have the VBOE certify Taylor sans a public session vote on the request. Wasn’t this really a $25,000 smokescreen for their predetermination to hire Taylor?

While Taylor’s lack of education experience/training is not in itself disqualifying, his evident disdain for and distrust of public education should be. By homeschooling his children, he leaves us to question his commitment to public education and awareness of the significant challenges faced by students, faculty, and staff today.

Finally, the relationships among school board Chairman Kirk Twigg, his wife, Taylor, and his wife should be enough for the VBOE to refuse this request. The Taylors are friends of the Twiggs, he serves on the board of Twigg’s nonprofit, of which Mrs. Twigg is executive director, Mrs. Taylor was a frequent FLS letter-writer supporting Twigg for school board, etc. (See “cronyism.”)

The antics of majority members of the school board have cast a negative spotlight on our county to the frustration of students, parents, school employees, and community members. Laughable in a sit-com, they are Spotsylvania’s reality. When the stakes for our children could hardly be higher, we need a seasoned, steady hand at the helm of our schools, not a vestige of some good old boy network. This decision will impact our students’ futures profoundly.

Susan Ingebretsen

Spotsylvania