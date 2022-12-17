Letter: Crossing the Rappahannock/ wreath presentation

On Dec. 14, I read the excellent account of Mali Lucas–Green’s family history. Crossing the Rappahannock (twice) as Confederates were preparing defensive position at Marye’s Heights was a feat of desperation and courage.

I was reminded of my mid-19th century antecedents risking everything in crossing the Atlantic Ocean to escape the oppression of English dominance in Ireland.

Lucas–Greens’ account was an important contribution to Fredericksburg recognition of the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Fredericksburg.

Last Sunday, Dec. 11, a small audience watched as brother of the General Thomas F. Meagher Division, Ancient Order of Hibernians, the 28th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment re-enactors, and members of the Irish Brigade Camp No.4 presented wreaths at the Irish Brigade memorial located close to the Rappahannock shoreline where the brigade crossed the river.

This was a quiet and solemn display honoring the incredible bravery and determination in the fight on Marye’s Heights. The irony on this anniversary was the remarkable absence of the National Park Service. For many years, NPS historian Frank O’Reilly added important context to the day as he recounted General Meagher exhortation as his soldiers prepared for battle. Maybe next year balance will be restored to the universe.

Bill Halpin

Locust Grove