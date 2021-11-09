Letter: CRT necessary to create truly equitable America

CRT is necessary to create a truly equitable America

In Hans Bader’s letter, “Parents have valid concerns about CRT,” [Oct. 29] he quotes Ibram X. Kendi’s book, “How to be an Antiracist,” to imply that the book’s intention is to promote discrimination to make up for past discrimination.

Mr. Bader left out the sentence prior to his quote. The full statement is, “The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.”

Prior to this statement, Kendi notes that the term racist discrimination has come to mean a racist act. But if we rethink that phrase to mean, “treating, considering, or making a distinction in favor or against an individual based on that person’s race,” we can evaluate laws and policies by their impact on individuals and not by the individuals who are carrying them out.

Kendi defines racism as “a marriage of racist policies and racist ideas that produces and normalizes racial inequities.” Racist inequality exists when “two or more racial groups are not standing on approximately equal footing.” Racist policies are any law, rule or regulation that keeps that inequality in place.