LETTER: Crucible rezoning would be bad for Spotsy

Crucible rezoning would be bad for Spotsy

The Spotsylvania County Planning Commission will be receiving public comments regarding the request by Team Crucible to rezone approximately 70 acres to Industrial 2.

The citizens of Spotsylvania County need to say “no” to this request, because it will adversely impact the county from a safety, noise, and financial perspective.

An industrial zoning that would allow them to operate a “security training facility” creates an extremely obnoxious and possibly life-threatening neighbor.

From a safety perspective, Crucible training would include firing fully automatic weapons using live ammunition, as well as handguns and shotguns, at their ranges.

While the ranges have berms, there are hundreds of homes just beyond Team Crucible’s property but well within range of the weapons. One stray round could have devastating results.

From a noise perspective, the rezoning would allow them to be exempt from noise pollution levels from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. They would generate noise from live fire training as well as Improvised Explosive Device training. This noise level would be detrimental to humans and livestock near the Thornburg area.