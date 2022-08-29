Letter: CSX refuses to move tankers

CSX refuses to move tankers behind Mayfield

On May 19, the Fredericksburg City Fire Department staff delivered a City Emergency Evacuation Plan to Mayfield community residents. We remind you toxic and flammable chemicals are being located on railroad tracks adjacent to Mayfield and near other city residential developments. We are grateful for this evacuation plan, and we thank the city. The Fredericksburg Branch of the NAACP worked with city staff to facilitate this distribution.

A misdirected spark and—“BOOM!”—there goes Mayfield and, quite likely, Cobblestone and other residential areas of Fredericksburg. We are submitting this letter because we think it is important for all of Fredericksburg to know about this situation.

Rail transportation company CSX Corp. says it has every legal right to park and transfer chemicals from these tankers because no federal or state laws are being violated. Many individuals and organizations have tried to get CSX to move the tankers, but to no avail. The tankers are still there, and it seems apparent CSX will do nothing. The city has appealed to them. The Mayfield Civic Association has done the same. The Fredericksburg Branch of the NAACP also has done so.

Suppose you had tankers full of propane in your backyard? Suppose your children played near these tankers? Would this not affect your sense of wellbeing? Your mental health? Since CSX has made no changes, all that remains is for the entire Fredericksburg community to be as prepared as possible for any potential disaster.

Charlyne Jackson Fields

President

Fredericksburg Branch NAACP