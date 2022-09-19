Letter: Current Spotsylvania School Board decisions resemble Jim Crowe era

Spotsy School Board is a throwback to Jim Crow era

As a parent of a student in the Spotsylvania County School System, I find the actions of some Spotsylvania School Board members appalling.

My family has lived in this area for generations; I find the current Spotsylvania School Board decisions resemble the Jim Crow era. There’s a small majority of the school board who want to take us back and not move us forward.

I believe they are setting us up as citizens of Spotsylvania for litigation for years to come. After the instigators on the school board are long gone, we citizens will be answering for their irrational decisions through lawsuits and other legal actions.

I cannot comprehend the sanity in their decision-making. The efforts of some on the school board, who many deduce have totalitarian ideologies, have been bewildering. They hire those who will undoubtedly promote their distorted ideology; it is contrary to decency and is repugnant.

There are those in our county who would rather see it burn than for anyone else with different views have their constitutional say in how our leaders should run our government. They pretend to be patriots and protectors of the U.S. Constitution, yet they appear to want to take us back to an authoritarian way of governing.

As a military veteran, I consider it everyone’s right and duty to speak up, and I’m exercising my rights; whether anyone agrees with my opinion is not relevant. It’s time to speak up before these people with their authoritarian beliefs take over our county and society.

Gordon Johnson

Spotsylvania