LETTER: Current tax rates do not meet county's needs

Current tax rates do not meet county’s needs

Stafford’s growth rates have afforded the Board of Supervisors many opportunities to responsibly invest in the county. While many positive changes have resulted from the best of the board’s fiscal decisions, , our roads remain congested and buildings are still not built.

Publicly available financial reporting shows the potential as well as the capacity to achieve better balanced spending.

Since 2006, tax rates were reduced rather than maintained, forcing our board to rely on revenue and debt that was not commensurate with the growth rate. This resulted in less income, and less opportunity to support expensive but necessary projects.

The county invested time and money training new personnel, only to have them leave for higher wages elsewhere. Delaying construction of high school No. 6 moves us closer to the need for high school No. 7 and elementary school No. 18. Enrollment projections also indicate a need for yet another middle school, while the Early Childhood Education program is projected to expand beyond its classroom capacity within the next few years. Putting these students back in elementary schools and squeezing these projects together creates a meteoric need for capital we can’t afford.