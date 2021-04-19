LETTER: Current tax rates do not meet county's needs

Current tax rates do not meet county’s needs
Stafford’s growth rates have afforded the Board of Supervisors many opportunities to responsibly invest in the county. While many positive changes have resulted from the best of the board’s fiscal decisions, , our roads remain congested and buildings are still not built.
Publicly available financial reporting shows the potential as well as the capacity to achieve better balanced spending.
Since 2006, tax rates were reduced rather than maintained, forcing our board to rely on revenue and debt that was not commensurate with the growth rate. This resulted in less income, and less opportunity to support expensive but necessary projects.
The county invested time and money training new personnel, only to have them leave for higher wages elsewhere. Delaying construction of high school No. 6 moves us closer to the need for high school No. 7 and elementary school No. 18. Enrollment projections also indicate a need for yet another middle school, while the Early Childhood Education program is projected to expand beyond its classroom capacity within the next few years. Putting these students back in elementary schools and squeezing these projects together creates a meteoric need for capital we can’t afford.
The good news is that in the past three years, the board increased investments in our employees to ensure they are paid living wages, and our retirees to ensure they have health plans. But we still have not built needed schools, paid teachers what they deserve, provided a safe place for disabled individuals in our courtrooms, or rebuilt our crumbling roads and fire stations as we simply did not have the needed money.
The board is once again squeamish about moving the tax rate to the necessary level. In our last budget meeting, we learned about the impact to future taxes if we did not raise taxes now. We need to correct past underfunding and close the gap needed to build our infrastructure, efficiently maintain what we have, and provide amenities that keep residents and workers here in Stafford. In order to do this, the board needs to raise tax rates that reflect the needs of the county, and avoid the temptation to reduce them.
Aquia Supervisor Cindy Shelton
Stafford