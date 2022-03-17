Letter: Curriculum must change so we can compete in global economy

Curriculum must change so we can compete globally

We can thank John Kennedy for the current difficulties within our schools. President Kennedy believed that schools should challenge students to reach beyond their perceived potential and achieve growth through education.

By the late 1970s that notion had collapsed into a we-did-not-want-to-make-our-children “feel bad” attitude. The result is with us today.

Our schools churn out people incapable of original thought because they lack the knowledge to build originality on. Looking to place blame is pointless; it accomplishes nothing.

We need to focus our efforts on getting our schools competitive in the world market again. Our public schools rank 27th in the world, down from No. 4 in 1977. This means a return to teaching difficult subjects like analytic geometry, calculus and physics again.

We need to migrate away from social studies and return to civics. The global economy does not favor liberal arts; it rewards science and math.

Michael Thompson

Stafford