Letter: Daily bias or daily news?

Daily bias or daily news? That’s the question

The Sunday, March 27 editorial oozed platitudes about media bias.

Some Associated Press biases are baked into the AP Style Guide, such as using the term “abortion-rights” for groups that are pro-abortion while mandating the word “anti-abortion” to describe pro-life groups. Some AP biases are by omission of stories that deserve to be news, such as the barely covered genocide of the Uyghur people in China or the erasing of Tara Reade. Lisa Mascaro’s political news articles consistently pay homage to the Democrat party’s point of view. Yet you blithely agreed with Allsides rating the AP as a “center” source of news.

The main opinion article states that Donald Trump made “endless false statements.” Endless is a lazy word. Has your paper reported the news that President Biden made an important lie when he said “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings”? Has the AP covered the recent news about influence-peddling based on files on Hunter Biden’s computer, which have finally been acknowledged by the Washington Post and the New York Times?

Jay Caruso’s article in the Washington Examiner further supports John Powell’s letter to the editor, including The Free Lance–Star’s partisan use of the bill’s mean-sounding nickname within your news headline—twice.

Finally, the Sunday comic section on March 27 had Doonesbury showing Trump yet again with blood-stained hands. Why? It doesn’t match reality, and it isn’t funny.

Your editorial wrote that bias exists within both journalists and readers. Of course, but that is hardly profound. The more important concern is if you and your team are producing a daily biaspaper or a daily newspaper.

Pat Grandelli

Goldvein