I did not realize how healthy dark chocolate could be. It really has a lot of positive health effects. I have been eating small amount of dark chocolate (60% and 70% cacao) several times weekly, and I have been seeing positive effects to my health thanks to the flavanols in the cocoa. The Mayan Indians had a very smart idea back to 2,000 B.C.

When I had my blood work done just recently, I had been looking at my triglycerides level and sugar level. Wow, the levels are looking great! Dark chocolate seems to be helping out in many good ways.

I know now that I will be keeping 60%, 70% dark chocolate around in my little pantry. I melt dark chocolate and pour it onto my orange slices for the day to help my vitamin C. I also look for the amount of sugar (low) and the calories and fat the dark chocolate contains.

I was looking for dark chocolate in the baking section at the store, but when I saw the price of a small bag, I put it back. Maybe next time it will be on sale and a coupon will be available too. I really like dark chocolate for its health and healthy benefits.

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford