Dated sports stories are not news

Would you buy milk that has passed its expiration date? Neither would I!

FLS publishing sports information two days after the event is not news. Please revert back to printing current sports information or I will be canceling my subscription.

Jerre Hale

Stafford

Editor’s note: When games end after the FLS’ print deadlines, final scores and other sports news can be found on our website: www.fredericksburg.com.