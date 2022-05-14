Letter: Davis' columns are a light for small-town newspaper

Davis’ columns are welcome light in local newspaper

This morning at the breakfast table, as I read Martin Davis Jr.’s column about Johnny Johnson, I was moved by the sunlight dappling through the new leaves of the walnut tree in our backyard that cast rays of sunlight and shadow on the newsprint. The metaphor sang out.

This was a piece about light and shadow—the brilliance and light of Johnny Johnson’s life and work, both as beloved teacher and artist, and as a true community treasure.

This alongside the shadow created by the fears that some citizens and politicians are acting out against our public schools and teachers, a darkness that threatens the common good.

Extending the metaphor of light, it is with gratitude that my family reads Davis’ intelligent and challenging columns in The Free Lance–Star.

We have a keen awareness of the value of a vibrant, truth-telling hometown newspaper to the overall strength and health of the community, and ultimately to Virginia and the country.

Thank you, Mr. Davis, for bringing your deeply informed, compassionate and moderating voice to this small-town newspaper. We have been waiting for you.

Diane Peterson

Fredericksburg