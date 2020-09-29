LETTER: Deadbeat GOP states should get cut off

Deadbeat states should get cut off

I enjoyed Jeff Bergner’s commentary [“Memo to Washington: Do not bail out states,” Sept. 27]. I agree with him about the catastrophic federal debt.

When President Trump was sworn in, on Jan. 20, 2017, the debt was at $19.9 trillion. On Sept. 27, it was at $26.8 trillion.

But the solution to further debt increases is to prevent states from spending more federal dollars than they pay into the federal treasury. That would help “balance the budget.”

To that end, I have written to our congressional delegation asking them to support my bill: “The Deadbeat States Act.”

According to several sources, about seven states pay more into the federal treasury than those states receive back. Those are mostly Democratic states, like New York.

The deadbeat states are mostly Republican states, including most of the “Old Confederacy.”

Now, under my bill, a state could ask for “forbearance,” which would have to be approved by both houses of Congress and the president. Otherwise, the state gets “cut off” when the arrearage appears.

Gary Greenhalgh

Locust Grove