As a volunteer, I was happy to read your story about disAbility Resource Center because they do wonderful things ("Center is the ‘first line of defense’ for disabled," June 20). However, as a person who is part of the largest disabled group in the United States, hard of hearing and deaf, why did you not mention the great things dRC is doing for the deaf and hard of hearing?

They have a program "Giving Back Sound" where they collect used hearing aids, clean them up and work with local hearing aid professionals to give them low cost or free hearing aids. They also have the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rappahannock Club that meets once a month to discuss hearing problems and how to deal with them. We have wonderful speakers, but most importantly we help the hard of hearing to understand that they have a disability and how to deal with it. Disability Resource Center helps everyone with disabilities, so please don't forget the many of us who can't hear you.