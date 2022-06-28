Letter: Decisions highlight schism in our country

Decisions highlight schism in our country

Well, this has been quite a week for the Supreme Court of the United States.

It has sided with religious institutions in overturning Maine’s law excluding religious schools from tuition exemption. SCOTUS ruled against the state of New York in overturning its law prohibiting citizens from exercising their Second Amendment rights. And finally, SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade. We are witnesses to a tectonic shift in the political and social landscape of the United States.

Clearly, these decisions highlight the schism in our country. We are more polarized than ever. What is clear is that the Democratic Party is more apoplectic than ever before.

You have Rep. Maxine Waters calling for “confrontation,” Rep. Cori Bush calling to “defund the police,” and President Biden calling for nonviolent protests. His words have little meaning. Biden does not instill any confidence or espouse any amount of leadership. Do you remember when Biden said at his inauguration that he would unite the country? I think what he meant is that he was a divider. Our country is more divided than ever.

The country is in need of healing and calm. Our adversaries will fully exploit these social divisions. The Democratic Party is very good at stoking hatred and division. I think instead of saying “a majority of Americans …” They should say “I represent all of those people who voted for me.” At least they would be honest about it.

It appears that many Democrats are taking lessons out of the Chinese and Russian playbooks. The Russians are still slaughtering Ukrainians, the Chinese are enslaving Muslims and threatening Taiwan with invasion, and the Iranians continue toward their nuclear weapons development. So while we continue to attack each other, the world continues to turn. Welcome to the new reality.

Neil J. Hornung

Spotsylvania