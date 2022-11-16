Letter: Deeds of kindness

Our journey today is surrounded with negativism instead of positive deeds. I have watched generous, gracious and caring people care for others in our community for many years. There is one special person I would like to thank today, and that is Larry Silver and his family for their kindness toward others.

To share a few: Gifts for the RARR elderly folks at Christmas, new bikes for children, and many other blessings of kindness from the Silver family. I learned recently of a granddad who lost his 2-month-old granddaughter. Larry Silver paid the funeral expenses, as he has for many people—paid in full.

Let's look around us and be thankful for our blessings, and see how we can touch others with a kind and gracious heart.

Mary Lee Carter

Spotsylvania