Letter: Deep appreciation for law enforcement officers

I offer deep appreciation and much thanks to Jim Kock, Chris Kenneally, Sgt. Carol Burgess, Chris Cassidy, and Sheriff David Decatur for their dedication to promoting best practice principles of lives well lived, “Service and Sacrifice,” that is now being showcased within a documentary at the National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington, D.C.

I had the honor and esteemed pleasure of hosting a six-hour onsite at the Stafford County Safety Center, The National Council of Behavioral Health Mental Health First Aid Training designed for people working with youth. Sgt. Burgess not only attended but helped, along with Capt. Michelle Gibbons, to encourage colleagues within the department to attend. Due to their efforts, seven of their fellow colleagues also attended. I wish to offer special thanks to them as well.

Sgt. Burgess is an extraordinary example of serving with honor and dedication while at the same time embracing the ethic of bettering the lives of our youth and promoting lifelong learning practices. Sgt. Burgess' history of working in our schools, interfacing regularly with our youth and attending my youth Mental Health First Training shows her willingness to embrace a skill that will give her tools to listen attentively and proactively to our youth who may be at risk of self harm and/or suicide.

We will remain forever grateful for law enforcement stewards who embrace and serve as strong examples of life long learning practices that will lead to a life well lived.

Paulette Johnson

Stafford