LETTER: Deere strike will awaken workers everywhere

Deere strike will awaken workers everywhere

The strike at Deere & Co. [“Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract,” Oct. 15] reminds me of Karl Marx’s understanding of the effect working a monotonous, thoughtless job can have on a person.

According to Marx, the worker will find themselves distanced from crucial aspects of life, including family, work and even self-identity. Frequently referenced in sociology, this phenomenon can unsurprisingly lead to a miserable life.

Most of the time, workers have an obstruction in their thinking that prevents an individual from fully understanding their oppression. When workers strike, Marx believes that they shed this blockage and notice the inequalities at hand.

Countless workers across the world live with this narrowed scope, simply accepting horrid working conditions as a part of life instead of seeking change. The 10,000 workers at Deere and Co. have overcome this mental block and are demanding the ability to support themselves and their families.

It isn’t a matter of funds, as David Swenson states in the article, “They can afford to settle this thing on much more agreeable terms to the union and still maintain really strong profitability.”