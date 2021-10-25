LETTER: Del. Cole is an environmental champion

Del. Cole is an environmental champion

Thanks to the support of Delegate Joshua Cole and the majority in the General Assembly, Virginia successfully passed keystone environmental bills in the past two years that will result in cleaner air and water, reductions in greenhouse gases and address environmental injustices. Bills that passed with Del. Cole’s support include:

The Virginia Clean Economy Act established the first mandatory energy efficiency standards and renewable portfolio goals, plus sets targets for battery storage, solar and wind energy.

Joining the Regional Green House Gas Initiative, which provides a market-based “cap and trade” program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Profits generated from RGGI will go to Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund and energy efficiency programs for low-income households.

Prohibition on hydraulic fracturing in the Eastern Virginia Groundwater Management Area (Taylorsville Basin).

Established the Virginia Council on Environmental Justice.

“Clean Cars” bill, which would implement a low-emissions and zero-emissions vehicle program for motor vehicles with a model year of 2025 and later.