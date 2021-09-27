LETTER: Del. Cole misspoke to score a political point

Del. Cole misspoke to score a political point

Although your account of the 28th House District candidates’ debate on Sept. 22 covered many of the topics debated, it neglected to mention what I believe to be the biggest blunder of the entire debate.

Del. Josh Cole brought up the topic of the Stafford Board of Supervisors’ vote on critical race theory by saying the vote “essentially” defunded the schools.

Thinking that I may have misinterpreted the meaning of the word “essentially,” I looked it up and was given this definition: “Used to emphasize the basic, fundamental, or intrinsic nature of a person, thing, or situation.”

Mr. Cole went on to claim that it was Mrs. Tara Durant and her supporters who wanted to defund the schools.

If Mr. Cole or whoever provided him with the details of the BOS vote had actually seen the discussion or read the resolution online, he would have known that not one penny was removed from the school budget, nor is there any threat to do so unless and until the School Board and the superintendent ask for funds to implement CRT, the 1619 Project, or the preferred pronouns mandate.