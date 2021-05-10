LETTER: Del. Josh Cole put unions ahead of taxpayers

Del. Josh Cole put unions ahead of taxpayers

Do not be surprised as Virginia’s neighboring states, especially those to our south, begin to pull further ahead of us economically. The General Assembly in Richmond has remade our state in the image of New York and California, fulfilling the wishes of the unions.

The increase in the minimum wage that took effect May 1 was just one of those new laws.

As 2021 unfolds, we will see public employees in Virginia cities and counties pushing to negotiate local union contracts now that the General Assembly has delegated control and authority to the localities.

Ironically, state employees are prohibited from collective bargaining, but under the new law, localities can permit their employees to join a union that collectively bargains on their behalf.

All of these major changes passed the General Assembly on narrow votes, and our local Delegate Joshua Cole was instrumental in helping pass this legislation. Cole also voted to advance a bill to end Virginia’s Right to Work law. Thankfully, that bill failed for now.