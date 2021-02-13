LETTER: Delusional Trumpers will be the end of our democracy

Delusional Trump backers may be end of our democracy

Insurrection is the act of an individual or group of individuals to overthrow the United States government. The impeachment of President Donald Trump states that he incited his followers to overthrow the U.S. , an act of insurrection. It is up to the U.S. Senate to determine President Trump’s innocence or guilt.

Whatever the Senate does, it is up to the Republicans to decide and make that determination.

As I drive around Virginia, I still see Trump for President signs on lawns. These signs tell me those people still believe the election was a fraud and was stolen from President Trump. They must be part of Trump’s cult. The election is over, and Donald Trump lost. It is time for those people to accept reality.

Unfortunately, those people probably will never accept reality. They will continue to believe Donald Trump’s lie that he won the election. They will continue to be part of Donald Trump’s cult. They see him as their hero.

The truth is that Donald Trump is nothing more than an autocrat and thinks of himself as the Putin of United States.