Letter: Dem policies destroy America from within/Vote Vega

Imagine that our elected politicians were destroying our country from within. How would this happen? They would cut off our energy supply, then deplete our country’s emergency reserves of vital resources. They would give our weapons to our enemies. They would weaken our law enforcement, military and first responders. They would allow a widespread invasion of our borders. They would weaken our economy and create runaway inflation. They would take away parents’ rights and confuse our children rather than educate them.

Then would they try to convince us that they are doing it for our own good. They would tell you they aren’t cutting off our energy supply; they are saving the planet. They aren’t giving our weapons to the enemy; they are ending a war. They aren’t weakening law enforcement and enabling criminals; they are punishing law enforcement for being inherently racist and evil. They aren’t weakening our military; inclusiveness, not combat effectiveness, is what will win future wars. They aren’t weakening our first responders; they are reprimanding unvaccinated first responders, even though they put their own lives at risk daily to help others. They aren’t allowing our border to be invaded with drugs and human trafficking; they are welcoming those less fortunate.

So how can we, the voters, take a stand to stop our country from being destroyed from within? We vote out horribly misguided politicians like Abigail Spanberger, who has voted repeatedly for policies that are ruining our country. We vote in America-first politicians like Yesli Vega, who will strengthen our country, not destroy it from within. Vega fully understands and appreciates that America can only help those who are less fortunate when we are strong ourselves. Vote for saving America and a brighter future. Vote for Yesli Vega.

Susan Brown

Fredericksburg