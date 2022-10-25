Letter: Democracy should trump personal gripes

Remember, if you vote Republican on Nov. 8, you are slowly voting out this country's esteemed democracy that has stood as the envy of the world for nearly 400 years, since democratic town hall meetings in New England in 1630.

Our overall rights and freedoms are paramount to day-to-day personal gripes such as abortion, hyped dangers of immigration, gender rights or blaming Democrats for inflation, which is mostly caused by oil companies’ greed and all companies’ exploiting the situation to gouge consumers.

If you covet strongman rule, look to Russia now vis-à-vis the resolve of Ukrainians fighting for their Democratic freedoms.

Andrew Johnston

Fredericksburg