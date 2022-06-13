Letter: Democrat rebuttal to "Soldiers didn't die' letter

A Democrat’s rebuttal to ‘Soldiers didn’t die’

The headline for Mr. Wayne Colton’s letter of June 3, “Soldiers didn’t die for the state of our country today,” is an attention grabber and is right on target.

However, rather than blaming the performance of a given administration (which is arguable), I submit that the ills facing our country are far deeper and more fundamental.

The country is so toxically polarized that our lawmakers seem to have abandoned the practice of negotiation. Military assault weapons are used to kill children in schools, medical staff in hospitals, and other soft targets; women’s rights to abortion and voting rights are under assault; Republican hypocrisy has opposed the public’s right to the truth about the Jan. 6 invasion of our Capitol and shaped the Supreme Court to favor ultra right-wing conservative ideologies.

No, soldiers did not die for these conditions, but they did sacrifice to preserve a country where there are the freedoms to lift the country to more moral ideals of decency, charity and consideration toward others, tolerance, truth, and respect. If this country continues this polarization and decline, they will have died in vain.

Marion Dongieux

Montross