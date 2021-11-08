Letter: Democratic Party leaders at work undermining the country

The flat lands stretched for thousands of miles in all directions. It was flat because a heavenly body was caught between the gravitational forces of opposing stars in a galaxy far, far away.

You might think that roughly equal opposing forces might pull a land mass into a circular shape over time, as with every other object in our universe, but no, here, everything is flat.

The laws of physics are what the party says they are, after all. Democrat reality is here, and now it’s the law!

From the mess in Afghanistan to a multi-trillion dollars infrastructure bill that won’t be spent on infrastructure to “If you don’t address me by a pronoun I like, I will have you arrested, fired or thrown out of school, or all three.” How about biological males in the girls’ locker room—engaging in girls sports or robbing your daughter of hard- earned recognition and a much-needed scholarship to serve “equality”? Or, “diversity is making us stronger” as the Biden administration encourages total unknowns by the hundreds of thousands

to invade the country,

go where they please and …what? Oh, I feel stronger already? Completely ignoring the fact that even a good thing can be taken too far and becomes a bad thing. These are not Republican initiatives.