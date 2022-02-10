Letter: Democratic Socialist hypocrisy is on full display

Virginia Democrats’ hypocrisy is on full display in Richmond

The hypocrisy of the socialist Virginia Democratic Party is on full display.

They have vehemently opposed Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s agenda from the start.

There is no compromise, only hateful rhetoric coming from the likes of Del. Don Scott, D–Portsmouth, who claimed that Youngkin’s CRT ban represents “the old Southern strategy to use race as a wedge issue, to use Black bodies as a prop in your campaigns.”

I seem to recall Northam was very good at that and got away with it.

Let’s face it, the Democratic Party doesn’t care about democracy. They care about power and ensuring the electorate is following the party line.

As Delegate Nick Freitas stated on the Virginia House Floor recently, “if you don’t agree with them on policy, well then you’re not a Christian, you’re a sexist, you’re a bigot, you’re a racist …. So let’s have a robust policy discussion, but if you’re going to question the faith and the intentions of anybody who happens to disagree with you on policy, then you don’t get to lecture us on compassion and tolerance or an open debate.”

Since Democrats are good at race-baiting and name calling, they have lost the moral high ground and have nothing to stand on.

Neil J. Hornung

Spotsylvania