LETTER: Democrats aim to repeal parental consent law

Democrats aim to repeal parental consent law

On Jan. 13, the Virginia General Assembly reconvened. Unfortunately, the state capitol is closed to constituents this year, but delegates and senators are meeting remotely and in person in their district offices.

The biggest threat to Virginia’s pro-life laws is a proposed “Right to Abortion” constitutional amendment. Bill SJ2 was carried over to the 2021 session, with a new bill number.

Most importantly, the parental consent law in place since the early 1990s is under threat of being overturned.

The parental consent law requires the consent of one parent before a teenaged daughter has an abortion. This is commonsense legislation to protect minors, a story I know all too well.

I did not have a right to even know my daughter was considering an abortion, and yet I was responsible and had to sign a consent form for follow-up care after a botched, legal abortion at a clinic rated the best in Virginia.

Just because abortion is legal, it is not necessarily safe.