Letter: Democrats are inclusive when and where they choose to be

Dems are inclusive when and where

they choose to be

Mr. Lowry suggests voting for Democrats because they are more inclusive [“Vote for Democrats to save planet,” Oct. 22)]. I think I get his point. States and counties controlled by Democratic politicians are pleased to ignore our immigration laws, encouraging cartels, drugs, human trafficking and child neglect in the throes of a pandemic.

They dismiss murder, rape, arson, destruction of private and public property and theft without consequences. They are inclusive of the transgender community and overlook the molestation of minors. Democrats have little tolerance of differing opinions and advocate silencing all voices of opposition. They are inclusive when and where they choose to be.

Seems to me, the survival of our country is dependent on respecting the rule of law. If our elected officials don’t, why should the masses? Lawlessness leads to chaos, chaos leads to fear, and fear leads to dependency.

That seems exactly what this administration wants. Depend on the government to take care of you, don’t question, shut up and obey.

Millie Goodrich

Stafford