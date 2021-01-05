LETTER: Democrats ignore history to smear Wittman

Democrats ignore history to smear Rep. Wittman

After reading numerous letters to The Free Lance–Star recently, I find it particularly interesting that many of the same people who were previously fine with challenging the results of an election are now quick to falsely call doing so unconstitutional or treasonous now that it fits their political motives.

It would appear that some FLS readers have forgotten recent political history and basic civic lessons from grade school.

For example, Democrats challenged the Electoral College results in Congress in the 2000, 2004 and 2016 elections. All three challenges were unsuccessful.

They’ve flat-out smeared Congressman Rob Wittman for signing on to an amicus brief that simply sought to ask important questions about how election laws were changed leading up to Nov. 3.

What Rob Wittman did isn’t treasonous, and it definitely isn’t trying to overthrow an election. It’s doing what is provided for in the Constitution.

The right way to ask the question is to use the third-party courts. Once again, that’s not treason, that’s using the correct and only way to ask the question.