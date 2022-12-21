Letter: Democrats' ornaments are overblown baubles

Responding to the White House Christmas Tree cartoon on Dec. 14, all those nice ornaments on the Democrat tree are just that—ornaments.

Here’s some new ones to put on the Democrat’s tree:

Inflation 7–9%

10,000,000 jobs recovered from COVID layoffs

15,000,000 jobs still looking for workers

Infrastructure details not outlined. Where is the money going?

Left Americans and allies behind in Afghanistan

Thirteen dead because of botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

NATO challenged due to Ukraine. U.S. participation growing.

In 2022, U.S. sent Ukraine $14.5 billion for armament; $9.3 billion sent for security.

Open borders invite 2–3,000,000 illegal immigrants.

No accountability for who is coming into U.S.: Terrorists? Murderers?

Fentanyl coming from China infiltrates U.S. through open Southern Border.

Tens of thousands of deaths by Fentanyl in U.S. 2022

COVID response confusion: Masking? Not-Masking?

COVID vaccinations—no long term effects studied.

Marine left behind in Russia while basketball player brought home.

The lone ornament on the Republican tree will be filled in after Jan. 3 while packing away the Democrats' overblown glass ornaments.

Heidi Watson

Locust Grove